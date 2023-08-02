Joe Biden's Oppenheimer Review: What Did The President Think Of The Nolan Epic?

Now I am become Joe Biden, the destroyer of ice cream cones. The 46th U.S. president caught a screening of "Oppenheimer" with First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday. As news of former President Donald Trump's indictment for interference in the 2020 election dominated the cycle, Biden was out of the fray and among the people in his home state of Delaware, watching a public screening of Christopher Nolan's historical epic. According to Deadline, the Bidens sat toward the back of the auditorium as they took in the story of atomic bomb inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Biden's full review of the three-hour epic? "It was compelling," he told the press pool. Don't quit your day job for a career in film criticism, Mr. President. However, there's a good reason the POTUS may not wish to comment further on "Oppenheimer." The specter of nuclear warfare has hung over the Russo-Ukranian war since its onset, and as recently as Monday, a Russian official made clear that the country has not ruled out a nuclear strike should Ukraine's counteroffensive continue to push back Russian forces (via CNN). In this climate, the president will be treading lightly around the subjects "Oppenheimer" focuses on, as a single misplaced word from his office could be interpreted as a sign of aggression by adversarial nuclear powers.

"Barbie" reportedly played at the same cineplex, but there's no word on whether the commander in chief went for a Barbenheimer double feature. Presumably, he's got more pressing matters to deal with.