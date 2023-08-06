Grant Gustin's Flash & Robert Pattinson's Batman Meet In Fan Video You Can't Miss
With the DCEU all but dead and James Gunn looking to reboot the franchise into something capable of attaining the same love as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are some bright spots in DC-related content. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is the highest-rated live-action Batman on Rotten Tomatoes not directed by Christopher Nolan, and CW's "The Flash" never dropped below 80% in the first seven seasons. With that in mind, it isn't surprising that fans want these beloved versions of their favorite characters to meet. Thanks to Free Boredom, fans can get a chance to see the two meet in a YouTube fan video.
The video is a clever mash-up of multiple scenes in each individual property. The setting is Reeves' Gotham, using the location at the end of the film when Batman (Robert Pattinson) is saying his goodbyes to Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). Flash (Grant Gustin) speeds into the scene, and we are treated to an exchange that showcases the two characters' contrasting auras. With some dubbed-over dialogue using phrases from earlier in the film, we see Batman asking the Scarlet Speedster who he is in his usual no-nonsense tone. With his characteristic chirpy demeanor, Flash expresses surprise that the Dark Knight doesn't know who he is, introducing himself by removing his mask and revealing his identity as he did so cavalierly during the series.
The Flash portion of the scene is taken from Season 1, Episode 18 of "Supergirl," where the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) meets him for the first time. Even though it is a fan-made film, it gives us a little bit of an idea of what could be if Gunn decided to play with the Multiverse.
The two actors look good together
Matt Reeves' world of Batman seems to be following a similar framework as Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy by keeping it on an island. There are no true mentions of any other heroes in the universe, with the only non-Batman reference being Catwoman's mention of Bludhaven at the end of the film. While that isn't technically a Batman reference, it is a Nightwing reference to the city where he operates, And since Nightwing is the former Robin, it's close enough.
Regardless of that approach, seeing Grant Gustin's Flash speaking to Robert Pattinson's Batman works surprisingly well. With him perfectly embodying the hope and somewhat childlike enthusiasm of being a superhero, he seamlessly finds the contrast to Battinson's dark and brooding demeanor. In the comics, the two characters often represent those same opposite ends of the spectrum. Batman is the character that lives on the edge of darkness, and his paranoid tendencies keep the Justice League prepared for the worst. Flash is the beacon of hope and optimism that reminds the team what they are fighting for.
There is no reason to think that Reeves' Batman franchise won't simply stay in what James Gunn calls "Elseworlds" and remain separate from his DCU. But this simple fan film does prove that the framework is already in place for established characters with tried and tested actors to create a new Justice League. It is wishful thinking, but additional content that puts Pattinson and Gustin in a Justice League together will always be welcome.
Shades of Flashpoint
The "Flashpoint" storyline has been pretty well beaten to death in the live-action Flash properties. Grant Gustin's Flash has an event in his series centered around the story. And Ezra Miller's "The Flash" took its inspiration from the comic book event. That doesn't stop the viewer of the fan film from noticing that the thirty seconds of screen time undoubtedly feel like it is pulled directly from one of the most famous Flash comics runs.
In the comics, Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother from being killed, but when he returns, the Batman that he knew no longer exists, and he has no idea who The Flash is. He then confesses that something is wrong and he needs Batman's help to rectify the situation. This is almost exactly what happens in the video. Batman has no idea who The Flash is, and Barry looks around before telling him he needs his help to get home.
Sure, the chances that we get yet another live-action "Flashpoint" adaptation are so remote it hardly makes sense to mention it, but one watch of this video does have us wondering .. .could it work much better with Robert Pattinson and Gustin teaming up? There is no word if there will be a new actor playing Barry Allen in James Gunn's new DCU, but the fan film does give us a sliver of hope that, even if Gunn doesn't get Gustin to reprise his role, he will use his iteration of the character as a guide for his next casting.