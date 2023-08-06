Grant Gustin's Flash & Robert Pattinson's Batman Meet In Fan Video You Can't Miss

With the DCEU all but dead and James Gunn looking to reboot the franchise into something capable of attaining the same love as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are some bright spots in DC-related content. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is the highest-rated live-action Batman on Rotten Tomatoes not directed by Christopher Nolan, and CW's "The Flash" never dropped below 80% in the first seven seasons. With that in mind, it isn't surprising that fans want these beloved versions of their favorite characters to meet. Thanks to Free Boredom, fans can get a chance to see the two meet in a YouTube fan video.

The video is a clever mash-up of multiple scenes in each individual property. The setting is Reeves' Gotham, using the location at the end of the film when Batman (Robert Pattinson) is saying his goodbyes to Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). Flash (Grant Gustin) speeds into the scene, and we are treated to an exchange that showcases the two characters' contrasting auras. With some dubbed-over dialogue using phrases from earlier in the film, we see Batman asking the Scarlet Speedster who he is in his usual no-nonsense tone. With his characteristic chirpy demeanor, Flash expresses surprise that the Dark Knight doesn't know who he is, introducing himself by removing his mask and revealing his identity as he did so cavalierly during the series.

The Flash portion of the scene is taken from Season 1, Episode 18 of "Supergirl," where the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) meets him for the first time. Even though it is a fan-made film, it gives us a little bit of an idea of what could be if Gunn decided to play with the Multiverse.