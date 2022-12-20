James Gunn Confirms He's Planning Elseworlds Projects For DC Studios

DC Comics-based movies have graced the silver screen for decades at this point, but never before has it been such a tumultuous time for such projects. In late 2022, James Gunn and Peter Safran were selected to lead DC Studios, meaning they'll oversee all future DC film releases as well as those on television. Although, instead of just maintaining the current course or attempting to remedy existing issues, they've taken a surprising approach: rebuild the entire thing from the ground up, leave only a small handful of projects and castings as they are.

Despite only helming DC Studios for a brief period, the effects of Gunn and Safran's promotion have already made headlines. Having just returned to the role via "Black Adam," Henry Cavill is officially out as Superman, the planned "Wonder Woman 3" is no longer happening, and it seems that the DC Extended Universe — rebranded simply the DC Universe — is lined up for a massive overhaul. That means new castings, new characters, and new stories that will more than likely leave what we've seen from the shared universe up to this point in the dust.

Still, just because James Gunn and Peter Safran are focused on fixing up the DCU doesn't mean they're not looking beyond it. As Gunn himself has revealed, Elseworlds DC productions are in the plans.