How Old Was Jack In Titanic & Was Leonardo DiCaprio The Same Age?

Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater were both fictionalized characters hailing from America in "Titanic." And while there was coincidentally a person that perished in the Titanic disaster named J. Dawson — as inscribed on his grave marker — his full name was Joseph Dawson, a 30-year-old who worked as a trimmer on the ship. However, Rose was partially inspired by a real-life artist named Beatrice Wood.

The tragedy is that Jack is only a mere 20 when he dies, more than 30 years younger than the average life expectancy of American males in 1912, which was 51 1/2 years. While the age range of passengers on the Titanic spanned from infants aged a few months to an 80-year-old adult, the average age of males who died when the vessel sank was just over 30 years old – 10 years more than Jack's age.

While a debate has raged over the years that Jack could have survived the Titanic's sinking by clinging onto a door Rose was floating on in the freezing Atlantic Ocean, the buck eventually stopped with the filmmaker who made it all happen. Discussing the film's conclusion in conjunction with its 25th anniversary in 2022, Cameron got scientific to prove Jack really had no chance on that door.

Despite Cameron's revelations, opinions over Jack's tragic fate in "Titanic" likely won't change much, which should keep it on the list of the most controversial movie endings of all time.