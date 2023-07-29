How Old Was Rose In Titanic? Why The Character And Actors' Ages Are Important

Audiences around the world fell in love with Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) in 1997's "Titanic." The transformation she goes went through to lead the life she wants for herself immediately endeared her to young audiences at the time who identified with her struggles. However, it might surprise some viewers to learn how old Rose was in the film compared to the actresses who brought her to life.

While on the titular doomed voyage in 1912, Rose is 17. Kate Winslet, on the other hand, was 20 years old when she was cast in the coveted role in 1996. By the time the $200 million epic completed filming in early 1997, Winslet had turned 21 years old, making her four years older than her screen counterpart by this point.

On the other end of the spectrum was actress Gloria Stuart who portrayed Rose in the modern day. Her recollections of her time on the Titanic that she shares with the research crew act as a framing device. While the character was 100 years old in the film, Stuart was 87 at the time, making her nearly 15 years younger than the role.

From "Grease" to "Riverdale," audiences are usually in the know when a performer doesn't match the age of their screen persona. The obviousness of this can be distracting when the gap is so significant that the actors fail to match the physical and emotional characteristics of their intended age. Thankfully, this wasn't the case with either Winslet or Stuart. Their Oscar-nominated performances imbued rich believability and nuance into the role. And in the case of Winslet, let's just say "Titanic" wouldn't hold up as well if she was really 17 when making the film.