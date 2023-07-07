Rose From James Cameron's Titanic Was Partially Inspired By This Real-Life Artist

Much in the way writer-director James Cameron's 1997 global blockbuster "Titanic" is a fictional story set amid the tragic historical sinking of the ocean liner, some of its characters were created for the film while others existed in real life.

For example, Bernard Hill's character, Captain Edward Smith, was in reality the captain of the Titanic during its fateful maiden voyage, which included such real-life passengers as Kathy Bates' Molly Brown. On the flip side, the characters who anchored the core narrative — Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) — were crafted by Cameron for the film's screenplay.

Despite being a fictional character, the older version of Rose (Gloria Stuart) was partially inspired by a real-life avant-garde artist and studio potter Beatrice Wood, according to Biography. In the 1998 book "Titanic: James Cameron's Illustrated Screenplay," the filmmaker detailed how Wood came into play when he created Old Rose — as she's billed in the credits — for the film: "Beatrice was proof that the attributes of Rose's character that I thought might have been perceived as far-fetched were not."

Wood's background was similar to Rose in "Titanic" in that the artist's dominant mother held sway over her until she made the fateful decision to break free from her wealthy family at age 17 to become an artist. "I left home, a luxurious home, with $15, to be free, and I went through a few years understanding the word poverty," Wood said in a retrospective interview Firstpost published in April 2012, a month after the artist died at age 105. "But I was free. And freedom means a great deal to me."