James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door

James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.

"Titanic," meanwhile, is arguably Cameron's most realistic movie. It was inspired by the real-life Titanic disaster of 1912, which did indeed involve a ship crashing into an iceberg and sinking to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. However, the film's central lovers, Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), aren't based on real people, so we can all relax knowing that the heartache that befell them never actually happened.

Of course, the closing scenes of "Titanic" are still tragic. They see the ice-struck lovers forced to wait it out in the ocean as they wait for help to arrive. Luckily for Rose, she found a floating door to sit on — but why didn't she share it with Jack and ensure his survival, too? Let's find out.