Suits Season 10? Executive Producer Teases Potential Revival

During its near decade-long run on USA, "Suits" turned into one of the cable network's low-key hits. For the duration of that run, the cast and crew delivered as much high-minded drama and humor as any series on the air. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. With its 2019 series finale, "Suits" bosses brought the series to a sublimely satisfying close.

But it turns out that closer may not be the end of "Suits" after all, because the series has continued to deliver astonishingly strong viewership numbers since making its way to the streaming realm. And in the heyday of streaming revivals and reboots, it feels like just a matter of time before someone starts to think about a potential tenth season of "Suits." Seems longtime series producer Gene Klein is not only well aware of the show's streaming success, but has already spoken to "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh about the possibility of a revival.

As Klein told TV Line, both he and Korsh are legitimately blown away by the streaming success of "Suits." Klein claims he's also fully expecting to field a call or two about a revival in the near future, saying, "You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point." And given the numbers "Suits" continues to deliver, it's likely he'll be fielding calls from several potential suitors.