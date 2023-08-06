Suits Season 10? Executive Producer Teases Potential Revival
During its near decade-long run on USA, "Suits" turned into one of the cable network's low-key hits. For the duration of that run, the cast and crew delivered as much high-minded drama and humor as any series on the air. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. With its 2019 series finale, "Suits" bosses brought the series to a sublimely satisfying close.
But it turns out that closer may not be the end of "Suits" after all, because the series has continued to deliver astonishingly strong viewership numbers since making its way to the streaming realm. And in the heyday of streaming revivals and reboots, it feels like just a matter of time before someone starts to think about a potential tenth season of "Suits." Seems longtime series producer Gene Klein is not only well aware of the show's streaming success, but has already spoken to "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh about the possibility of a revival.
As Klein told TV Line, both he and Korsh are legitimately blown away by the streaming success of "Suits." Klein claims he's also fully expecting to field a call or two about a revival in the near future, saying, "You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point." And given the numbers "Suits" continues to deliver, it's likely he'll be fielding calls from several potential suitors.
A Suits revival remains far from a certainty
In talking with TV Line, Gene Klein was quick to point out no such calls have come in just yet, telling the publication, "I'm not aware of any serious conversations." He went on to add, "It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of." And so it seems the demand for more "Suits" has not yet driven a backer to pick up the phone and see if there's more story to tell in this world of legal (and not-so-legal) shenanigans.
Perhaps more important than the fact that nobody has called about a "Suits" revival is Klein's assertion that keeping the cast of the series together while it was on the air was no small task. Getting the band back together for a new season will likely be even more difficult. "As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," he told TV Line. He added, "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion."
Scheduling complications aside, Klein went on to say he'd love to see such a reunion happen, because the "Suits" team worked together so long, they all became quite close. Of course, given the ongoing strikes in the entertainment sector, any chatter about a "Suits" revival is essentially a moot point for now as productions have come to a grinding halt in Hollywood. And that's one massive hurtle studios and creatives are gonna have to clear before any talk of a "Suits" return can be broached.