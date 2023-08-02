This Barbie Movie Quote Is Blowing Fans' Minds - But You Might Have Missed It

The "Barbie" movie has been sending shockwaves all over the world since it was released. With its multi-layered screenplay, a bevy of fantastic tongue-in-cheek performances, and references, and its reckoning with what the famed doll means to the world, both good and bad, Greta Gerwig's film is a hit with both critics and audiences alike.

However, amid all the fun in-jokes and wacky gags, "Barbie" is a film with a ton of heart and a lot of important points to make. One such example has come to light after TikTok user @brittneygarciadumaz pointed out that when the various versions of the titular doll are accepting their awards for their achievements early on in the film, their first words at the podium are not what you'd expect.

"I worked really hard for this, and I deserve it!" the dolls say confidently as they accept their awards. The TikTok user went on to say that those words are so powerful that they will "truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall." Well, if the comments the user received on her video are any indication, it looks like there are a lot of people who agree.

Many users found the way that the Barbies accepted their awards in the film to be extremely empowering, noting how societal standards tend to make women think they have to thank others for their accomplishments.