Why Baxter Stockman From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar To Breaking Bad Fans

Fans of "Breaking Bad" are sure to get a chill down their spine when they head to the theaters this weekend to see "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," as a familiarly sinister voice booms through the speakers as a classic TMNT antagonist.

Voicing Baxter Stockman, the mad scientist responsible for creating the ooze that mutated a handful of New York's wildlife, is none other than Giancarlo Esposito. The 65-year-old actor has become Hollywood's go-to talent for devious performances, ranging from the cold Vaught CEO Stan Edgar on Amazon Prime Video's superhero dramedy "The Boys," to the ruthless Imperial warlord Moff Gideon on the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."

Undoubtedly his most famous role to date, however, is that of Gustavo "Gus" Fring on AMC's "Breaking Bad." A shrewd and vengeful businessman, Gus quickly became Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) most dangerous foe and is remembered as one of the greatest TV villains of all time. Esposito later reprised the role for the prequel series "Better Call Saul."

As is evidenced by "Mutant Mayhem," arguably the most recognizable aspect of Esposito's performance is his sharp baritone, which he's previously lent to a number of voice-acting roles throughout his career.