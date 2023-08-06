TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Unexpected Connection To HBO's Watchmen Explained

While Trent Reznor is best known as the frontman for the legendary industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, he has been increasingly working with Atticus Ross over the last 15 years in crafting some of the most memorable movie and television scores around. Though "The Social Network" is likely the best-known soundtrack that the two have created together, they have collaborated on plenty of other noteworthy efforts as well.

The duo has worked with "The Social Network" director David Fincher on three further projects, including "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Gone Girl," and "Mank." Still, one of their most recent end beloved scores has been the extensive collection of music that they crafted for HBO's "Watchmen."

Reznor and Ross scored the entirety of the HBO series across three volumes of music that cover a variety of genres. Furthermore, the soundscape that emerged, as a result, is intensely moving and memorable, showing that just because some of the music in the series is a bit out of their usual wheelhouse, that doesn't mean they can't deliver.

While many fans might still be anxiously waiting for their turn to see "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" this weekend, the score for the new movie is already available on streaming services. This means you can bob your head and scarf down some pizza right this minute, even if you're still waiting to see the movie for yourself.