TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Reviews Are In - Here's What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying

The first "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" reviews from Rotten Tomatoes critics will leave fans shell-shocked.

Following the financial disappointment that was 2016's live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," Paramount Pictures went back to the drawing board with the "TMNT" franchise. The studio eventually found themselves in conversation with "Superbad" writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who pitched a more age-appropriate version of the iconic turtles. For Rogen and Goldberg, the vision was clear: create a movie where the turtles are actually depicted as teenagers. "As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen said in a 2020 chat with Collider. Seeing as the two have written their fair share of teen films, it makes sense that the two were brought on board to launch a new generation of "TMNT" content.

With a cast comprising of teenagers and a visual language that marries the distinctive looks of comic books and traditional animation, "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" is a unique and inventive take on the iconic franchise. As expected, Rotten Tomatoes critics are absolutely in love with the animated "TMNT" flick. Looper critic Reuben Baron was enthusiastic about the reboot, giving it a 7.5/10 rating, describing it as "a breezy good time that flies by and looks awesome."

/Film writer Rafael Motamayor was equally impressed with the animated flick, praising it for taking the franchise in a new and bold direction. "'Mutant Mayhem' really benefits from a bold visual style suited for the big screen, an incredible cast that really encapsulates the teenage part of the turtles, a heartfelt script that introduces the characters to a new generation, and a phenomenal soundtrack," Motamayor wrote, giving the film a near perfect rating.