Shark Tank: Why Daymond John Was Granted A Temporary Restraining Order Against Former Contestants
"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John has popped up in the headlines as of late, but not for reasons one might expect. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, in the wake of a federal court hearing in New Jersey, John was issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former guests on the series, Al "Bubba" Baker, his daughter Brittani, and his wife Sabrina. So, what brought on this action on the part of John and his legal team? It boils down to comments made by the Bakers in regard to their business venture with John during a chat with the L.A. Times.
The Bakers appeared on the fifth season of "Shark Tank" and entered into a working relationship with John and Rastelli Foods Group to produce Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs. However, the Bakers alleged that John not only altered the terms of their original deal in his favor, but Al was excluded from key financial discussions, and they only received a small fraction of the company's profits initially promised to them. Thus, John and Rastelli Foods sent the family a cease-and-desist letter before taking further legal action to prevent them from continuing to publicly discuss the situation.
At this stage, all parties involved continue to stand their ground and make it abundantly clear where they reside on this situation.
John, his legal team, and the Bakers have addressed the situation
Since the legal conflict between Daymond John and the Baker family has come to light, both sides have been quick to speak on it. "It is our belief that Rastelli Foods and Daymond John have breached the settlement agreement by excluding Al from participation and collaboration regarding the product," the family wrote in the rejoinder letters received by the court, maintaining that Al's exclusion from the company's operations have done extensive harm as their patent nears its expiration.
Meanwhile, John's spokesperson, Zach Rosenfield, said of Judge Robert Kugler's ruling in their favor, "We appreciate the judge's decision in our favor today and the fact that it is playing out in a court of law based upon sworn testimony, facts and evidence and not social media." Kugler found the Bakers' comments in breach of a 2019 settlement agreement, in which they agreed not to disparage Baker or Rastelli Foods. John has also claimed that he has actually helped the Bakers' business, serving primarily as a "brand ambassador."
The restraining order will remain in effect until the June 26 hearing.