Shark Tank: Why Daymond John Was Granted A Temporary Restraining Order Against Former Contestants

"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John has popped up in the headlines as of late, but not for reasons one might expect. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, in the wake of a federal court hearing in New Jersey, John was issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former guests on the series, Al "Bubba" Baker, his daughter Brittani, and his wife Sabrina. So, what brought on this action on the part of John and his legal team? It boils down to comments made by the Bakers in regard to their business venture with John during a chat with the L.A. Times.

The Bakers appeared on the fifth season of "Shark Tank" and entered into a working relationship with John and Rastelli Foods Group to produce Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs. However, the Bakers alleged that John not only altered the terms of their original deal in his favor, but Al was excluded from key financial discussions, and they only received a small fraction of the company's profits initially promised to them. Thus, John and Rastelli Foods sent the family a cease-and-desist letter before taking further legal action to prevent them from continuing to publicly discuss the situation.

At this stage, all parties involved continue to stand their ground and make it abundantly clear where they reside on this situation.