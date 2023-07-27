Barbie: The Biggest Things Cut From The Movie

Perhaps the most heartbreaking thing cut from "Barbie" is a cameo from Saoirse Ronan and Timotheé Chalamet, both of whom have worked with Gerwig on her other two films. Ronan led both "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson and Jo March, and Chalamet had a supporting role in "Lady Bird" as Kyle Scheible and a larger turn as Theodore "Laurie" Laurence. In both movies, the two play love interests, and they clearly work well together and with Gerwig, but according to the director, the timing just didn't work out.

As Gerwig told CinemaBlend, "Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo." Ronan is producing a film called "The Outrun," in which she'll also star.

So what about Chalamet? "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed," Gerwig revealed. "But I love them so much." Chalamet has been working on a ton of projects lately, including "Dune 2" and "Wonka," so this isn't a complete shock — but it is totally disappointing that Gerwig's regulars couldn't pop up in "Barbie."