Euphoria Fans Remember Angus Cloud And His Most Powerful Performances
Sometimes, a performer can make a significant impact in a short period of time. Actor Angus Cloud was found dead yesterday at just 25, and fans of his work are reeling from the shock of his loss. The actor was best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on "Euphoria," a drug dealer who ultimately seems to have a heart of gold, despite his sometimes cold and aloof demeanor.
After the announcement of Cloud's passing, his fans took to Twitter to share some of their thoughts on the actor and, in particular, commend his brave and effective performance as Fez across the first two seasons of "Euphoria." "Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show's most charming character," wrote @akingofburbank in tribute. "He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he's at peace now."
Fez emerges as someone similar to Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad," a character who hides beneath a tough veneer but is ultimately someone hurting and maybe even a bit lost. Cloud embodied the layers of this character effortlessly throughout the HBO series, which is likely why his performance has resonated with so many. This is because Cloud had the kind of likable authenticity and effortless charisma that made Fez stand out even among the incredibly talented "Euphoria" cast.
Angus Cloud was a talented performer who radiated charisma
It's likely for this reason that so many fans were quick to share some of their favorite scenes of the character across the series, recalling how Angus Cloud brought what could have been a one-note "Euphoria" character fully to life.
"RIP Angus Cloud. You just had to be here when this episode dropped," @crypuzi wrote, sharing a memorable Season 2 scene in which Fez brutally beats Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) in front of a group of shocked partygoers. The non-threatening way Fez approaches Nate makes the sequence so effective, and Cloud's pivot from good-natured conversation to outright brutality in a split second is incredible to behold.
"His character made me sad because he was so gentle and didn't deserve the cards life dealt him," wrote @AngelNumberz_. "That's how he seemed as a person in real life too. It's always sad seeing people die young, rest in peace," they concluded. Though Cloud gave us plenty of memorable moments with Fez across the first two seasons of "Euphoria," it's hard to imagine the show without him in Season 3.
Still, while many "Euphoria" fans can share in mourning the loss of Cloud, it's his friends and family who were truly robbed of his presence, and as such, we wish them nothing but peace and comfort during this incredibly dark time.