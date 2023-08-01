Euphoria Fans Remember Angus Cloud And His Most Powerful Performances

Sometimes, a performer can make a significant impact in a short period of time. Actor Angus Cloud was found dead yesterday at just 25, and fans of his work are reeling from the shock of his loss. The actor was best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on "Euphoria," a drug dealer who ultimately seems to have a heart of gold, despite his sometimes cold and aloof demeanor.

After the announcement of Cloud's passing, his fans took to Twitter to share some of their thoughts on the actor and, in particular, commend his brave and effective performance as Fez across the first two seasons of "Euphoria." "Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show's most charming character," wrote @akingofburbank in tribute. "He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he's at peace now."

Fez emerges as someone similar to Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad," a character who hides beneath a tough veneer but is ultimately someone hurting and maybe even a bit lost. Cloud embodied the layers of this character effortlessly throughout the HBO series, which is likely why his performance has resonated with so many. This is because Cloud had the kind of likable authenticity and effortless charisma that made Fez stand out even among the incredibly talented "Euphoria" cast.