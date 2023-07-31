Oppenheimer's 'Destroyer Of Worlds' Quote Explained

J. Robert Oppenheimer may be one of the most important scientists in history, but the man was interested in more than theoretical physics and mathematical equations. He was also fascinated by things like horseback riding, womanizing, smoking, politics ... and mythology.

In a spine-chilling recording, Oppenheimer himself famously cited an ancient myth in reference to the Trinity Test (the testing of the first atom bomb in Los Alamos, New Mexico), saying, "We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent." After this, he pensively goes all the way back to ancient Hindu mythology, saying, "I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and to impress him takes on his multi-armed form and says, 'Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.' I suppose we all thought that one way or another."

In Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," the same quote appears a couple of different times. First, we see it when Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) initially encounters Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), and the two get busy right away. Part-way through the ensuing sex scene, Tatlock awkwardly stops mid-intercourse to go grab a book off of the shelf and force her confused lover to translate a line of cryptic poetry. Which line, you ask? Why the destroyer of worlds one, of course. Later on, Oppie repeats the line while he's watching the Trinity Test go off in real time.

The words are clearly applicable in the context of an atomic explosion. But what is the book it comes from, and how does it apply to its original context? At the risk of oversimplifying a very complex story, let's explore a bit, shall we?