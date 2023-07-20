The Ending Of Oppenheimer Explained

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is many things. It's a biopic about one of the most fascinating individuals of the 20th century. It's a stylish, relentless portrait of the world's descent into the nuclear age. It's an unanswered question about the burden of responsibility in the brutal march of technological progress. And it's one of the best movies Nolan has ever made, led by an incredible performance from Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.

Watching the film is like watching a bomb explode in slow motion. There's hardly a moment to catch your breath, as the breakneck pace and Ludwig Göransson's thundering score mercilessly yank viewers from one fragmented scene to the next. Equal parts horror movie and dark historical epic, "Oppenheimer" wastes no time trying to save the souls of its subjects. It portrays its protagonist and the many supporting players around him in plain terms — regular people, some brilliant and some cunning, who nonetheless choose to bring mass murder to the world.

The ending of "Oppenheimer" isn't a happy one, either for the man himself or the world around him. Of course, it would be woefully irresponsible if it were. Because of the film's fragmented timeline, which constantly jumps between Oppenheimer's training, the Manhattan Project, and the later years of his life, there isn't much time to settle down for a proper finale. Instead, "Oppenheimer" ends as it begins — with a brutal, unfiltered vision of the world after the bomb.