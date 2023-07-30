Secret Invasion Raises Major Questions About Nick Fury's Captain America 2 Oversight

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last decade and a half. 15 years after his debut in "Iron Man," Fury got his own solo series with "Secret Invasion." With the new series, fans were undoubtedly hoping to see the MCU return to its spy roots we got a glimpse of in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." However, after six episodes, fans now see that the MCU mistreated yet another of their legacy characters with plot holes and one giant question.

Twitter user Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) posted his observation, stating, "#SecretInvasion even retroactively made past, bonafide great MCU entries like 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' dumber. I mean, if Fury had a secret group of ultimate spies that could be anyone and in any room at any time for decades, how the heck did he never discover Hydra?" Fair question.

As one of the original stars, he is the one who put together the original team in "The Avengers" that consisted of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and his fellow S.H.I.E.L.D agents Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Now that he is the last one to be featured in a solo film or series, fans were hoping to get a deep dive into the man. Instead, we got plot holes and a ruined mystique that leaves us scratching our heads.