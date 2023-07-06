Secret Invasion: Are We Actually Watching A Tale Of Two Furies?
The biggest hook going into Marvel's "Secret Invasion" is that anyone could be a Skrull in disguise. The series depicts a rebel Skrull group trying to eliminate humanity so that they can inhabit Earth on their own. To accomplish this, they've infiltrated numerous governmental and news organizations to sow the seeds of chaos, but Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has some Skrulls backing him up, too. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is a long-time ally, but anyone else could've been compromised. There's strong evidence to suggest Rhodey (Don Cheadle) is actually an alien, but one fan theory suggests the lead character could also be a Skrull ... at least part of the time.
Redditor u/Robey-Wan_Kenobi posits the following, "I wonder if there are two Nick Furys running around. One wears the beanie and overcoat, the other glasses and a suit. One trying to undo whatever the other is doing. No evidence for it, but he's the only character two have two very different outfits." There's some evidence to support this within the first three episodes. At the end of Episode 2, Fury's wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) reminds him to put on his wedding ring, something that would make sense if he was really a Skrull who forgot to do that. In Episode 3, Talos confronts Fury about being a jerk in the previous episode, and Fury doesn't seem to know what he is talking about (but goes along with it anyway).
In the fight to save humanity, two Furies are likely better than one, so is it possible the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is engaging in some trickery of his own?
Would a Skrull Nick Fury know he's a Skrull?
"Secret Invasion" is running out of people who could be secret Skrulls. Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) could be one, and it would make sense for the current President of the United States of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ritson (Dermot Mulroney), actually to be a Skrull. However, either of those reveals would lack a certain sense of shock because the audience doesn't know those characters all that well. Nick Fury being a Skrull for some of the scenes we've seen him would recontextualize earlier scenes in "Secret Invasion" and possibly in some of his more recent film appearances.
There's a precedent for having two versions of the same comic book character running around. Redditor u/Su_Impact pointed out, "It's similar to what DC Comics did a few years back with the two Lex Luthor before Infinite Crisis. Lex Luthor had different eye colors across different books (green vs blue) and many assumed it was a coloring mistake but no, it was a proper hint." It's even possible a Skrull Nick Fury could tie into elements of the "Secret Invasion" comic storyline where some Skrulls genuinely come to believe their humans. This is what u/therealyittyb suggested, "It's a carry over from the original comic series as well, where the Skrull sleeper agents were so immersed in their roles they legitimately believed they were the original."
Could "Secret Invasion" end with the classic sci-fi scenario of two Nick Furies claiming they're the real one, and Talos has to figure out which one he needs to shoot? Despite being unlikely, it'd be a great way to close out the show. But two Furies manifesting is an intriguing possibility, especially heading into the fourth episode of "Secret Invasion," and the fourth episode of the Disney+ Marvel series usually have some kind of massive twist or revelation.