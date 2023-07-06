Secret Invasion: Are We Actually Watching A Tale Of Two Furies?

The biggest hook going into Marvel's "Secret Invasion" is that anyone could be a Skrull in disguise. The series depicts a rebel Skrull group trying to eliminate humanity so that they can inhabit Earth on their own. To accomplish this, they've infiltrated numerous governmental and news organizations to sow the seeds of chaos, but Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has some Skrulls backing him up, too. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is a long-time ally, but anyone else could've been compromised. There's strong evidence to suggest Rhodey (Don Cheadle) is actually an alien, but one fan theory suggests the lead character could also be a Skrull ... at least part of the time.

Redditor u/Robey-Wan_Kenobi posits the following, "I wonder if there are two Nick Furys running around. One wears the beanie and overcoat, the other glasses and a suit. One trying to undo whatever the other is doing. No evidence for it, but he's the only character two have two very different outfits." There's some evidence to support this within the first three episodes. At the end of Episode 2, Fury's wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) reminds him to put on his wedding ring, something that would make sense if he was really a Skrull who forgot to do that. In Episode 3, Talos confronts Fury about being a jerk in the previous episode, and Fury doesn't seem to know what he is talking about (but goes along with it anyway).

In the fight to save humanity, two Furies are likely better than one, so is it possible the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is engaging in some trickery of his own?