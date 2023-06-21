Samuel L. Jackson's Idea For A Nick Fury Project Is Perfect (Even If Marvel Kills Him)

Samuel L. Jackson is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury returns to Earth to fight off a Skrull invasion in Disney+'s "Secret Invasion." The dark and gritty spy show allows Jackson to dive deep into who Nick Fury is without all of the Avengers flying around, which is close to the actor's dream solo project for his superspy.

"I always wanted to tell the story about who Nick was before he had these superhero friends — when he lived in the shadow world as a spy, and how he connected with these people," Jackson told Rolling Stones, teasing what's to come. "'Secret Invasion' is not a superhero movie. It's gritty and dark."

The legendary actor also revealed that he's spent much of his time in the MCU ensuring Marvel doesn't kill off Nick Fury. He loves lending his talents to the MCU, so whenever the studio calls, he's scared for Fury's life and that it's all coming to an end. While that hasn't happened yet, Jackson does have some longstanding beef with Marvel Studios, saying in his interview, "They didn't let me go to Wakanda, which I was kind of upset about. How could Nick Fury not know about Wakanda?"

Unfortunately, "Secret Invasion" doesn't seem to be taking Fury to the African nation anytime soon, but hopefully, Marvel answers his demands in a future appearance.