The Ending Of Good Omens Season 2 Explained

Season 2 of "Good Omens" culminates in a surprising climax. Shax brings a horde of demons to Aziraphale's bookshop, demanding that Gabriel be released into their custody. Aziraphale, Nina, and Maggie do their best to fight them off while Crowley and low-level angel Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) infiltrate Heaven to get some answers. What they find is something no one could have expected. It turns out that Gabriel has been holding secret meetings with Beelzebub (Shelley Conn), Grand Duke of Hell, and the two of them have fallen in love. Gabriel hid his memory inside a fly — a gift from Beelzebub — and fled to Earth to hide from the other Archangels. When Gabriel's memory returns, he and Beelzebub vanish together, away from the judgment of their respective sides.

Once things have calmed down, Aziraphale gets a surprise visit from the Metatron (Derek Jacobi). While the two angels engage in a private meeting, Nina and Maggie have their own sit-down with Crowley, and they convince him to tell Aziraphale how he feels. When Aziraphale returns, Crowley is about to confess his love for the angel when Aziraphale interrupts him with the news that he has been offered Gabriel's old job. Not only that, but he now has the power to return Crowley to angel status.

Aziraphale expects Crowley to be thrilled with the "good" news, but Crowley finds the arrangement less than ideal. He tries to convince Aziraphale to turn down the job so that they can be together, and even seals the offer with a kiss. Sadly, it's not enough. The final scene as the credits roll shows Aziraphale in an elevator on his way back up to Heaven, while a heartbroken Crowley drives off in his Bentley.