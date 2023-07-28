Why David Tennant Compares Good Omens To Carrying A Vase Across A Minefield

Neil Gaiman is one of the most influential fantasy writers alive today, having created works like "American Gods" and "The Sandman," but one book within his extensive catalog holds a special place in fans' hearts. Co-written with Gaiman's late friend, Terry Pratchett, "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter" is a satirical telling of the biblical apocalypse. When it was announced that Gaiman had struck a deal with Amazon to adapt the novel into a miniseries starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, respectively, many fans were fearful that the show wouldn't do justice to the book. However, Tennant didn't feel the pressure until close to the show's release.

Speaking to Variety ahead of the "Good Omens" Season 2 premiere but prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Tennant noted that he hadn't felt the responsibility of adapting such a beloved book to the screen during the making of the series because he hadn't yet read it. "I didn't know the book when I got the script," he said. "It was only after that I discovered the worlds of passion that this book had incited." But in the intervening time between shooting Season 1 of "Good Omens" and its premiere, Tennant finally read Gaiman and Pratchett's Bible farce, which gave him a new sense of responsibility. "At first," he said, "I didn't have that extra baggage of expectation, but I acquired it in the run-up to Season 1 being released ... the sense that suddenly we were carrying a Ming vase across a minefield."