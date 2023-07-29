Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Tease Epic Lightsaber Battles On-Par With Episode 1

"Star Wars" is about to enter a new era with "The Acolyte."

Perhaps the most compelling component of the "Star Wars" universe is how expansive it is. Each corner of the galaxy is brimming with diversity and possibility. And no matter where you are in the timeline, there's always something interesting to discover. A majority of the franchise is occupied with exploring the 70-year stretch of time that the "Skywalker Saga" spans, and very rarely do fans get to see what the world was like before Anakin Skywalker was causing shenanigans in the galaxy far, far away.

For "Star Wars" fans eager to see a new side of their favorite franchise, they'll have to wait for Leslye Headland's "The Acolyte," a new series set to debut on Disney+ in 2024. Details are slim on Headland's "Star Wars" series, though it has been confirmed that the Disney+ show will take place a century before "The Phantom Menace," or "Episode 1." The series will show the slow downfall of the High Republic — a "Star Wars" era brimming with prosperity and hope. For now, the series is shrouded in mystery, just like the dark side forces ready to pounce on the prosperous and hubris-heavy Jedi who occupy the High Republic.

Seeing as the series takes place before "Episode 1," it stands to reason that Headland's show is more in line with "The Phantom Menace" visually than "A New Hope," which shows the galaxy in disarray. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, "Acolyte" star Manny Jacinto shared that the series will feature lightsaber battles that rival those seen in "The Phantom Menace," an entry that notably features highly-choreographed battles. "If you loved that sequence with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan and Darth Maul," Jacinto teased. "I think you're going to enjoy this show."