Star Wars: How Old Is Anakin In Episode 1 Vs. When He Becomes Darth Vader?

When their ship is rendered unusable in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and their companions are left with no choice but to look for replacement parts on Tatooine. There they meet a young boy named Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), who Jinn comes to believe is the prophecized Chosen One said to bring balance to the Force. With that, after securing his freedom from the vile Watto (Andy Secombe), Jinn takes Anakin away from his life of slavery on Tatooine to train as a Jedi on Coruscant at the age of 9.

Though Jinn is killed during a duel with Darth Maul (Ray Park) on Naboo, Anakin's training continues under Kenobi. The two become inseparable, forming a brotherly bond that endures throughout the Clone Wars. Sadly, as he enters his 20s, Anakin (Hayden Christiansen) is seduced by the supposed power of the dark side in "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) — aka Darth Sidious — preys on his worries and insecurities, using his fear of losing his wife, Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), against him. He chooses to become Sidious' Sith apprentice, Darth Vader, at the young age of 22.

Anakin's decision to become Vader dominates the rest of his life, but does it dominate his overall story?