How Secret Invasion's Finale & Barbie Offer A Stranger Pairing Than Barbenheimer
Barbenheimer, which refers to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" coming out the same day, became a genuine grassroots-led pop cultural phenomenon. According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, as reported by Time, over 200,000 people purchased tickets to see both movies on the same day, creating one of the strangest yet most wonderful double features ever. It was something that could only come from the eclectic mind of the internet, and even though movie studios will likely try to replicate releasing two disparate movies on the same day, it's unlikely we'll see another genuine Barbenheimer any time soon.
While the two films seem entirely different on the surface, they have more in common than one might think. They both offer ruminations upon death, and there's a very good chance both films will have a future best supporting actor nomination. However, if you want to do another double-feature, there might be another thing to watch to go along with "Barbie."
Instead of Barbenheimer, audiences can have SecretBarbie or BarbieInvasion by watching the final episode of "Secret Invasion" along with Mattel's latest film. It would make for another interesting contrast by watching "Secret Invasion" Episode 6 first and seeing Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, deliver a chilling, villainous monologue before fighting G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Then, audiences can see Ben-Adir as one of the charming Kens in "Barbie." This double feature would celebrate everything about the rising star and his incredible range. But there may be more similarities between the two.
Kingsley Ben-Adir isn't the only common trait between Barbie and Secret Invasion
It may not be feasible to squeeze in a three-hour historical drama in your moviegoing plans. But you can always switch to Disney+ and watch the final "Secret Invasion" episode, which clocks in at a much more reasonable 38 minutes. A double-feature would be a great way to remind yourself of what a great actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is, but if you're willing to overthink this for a minute, the two could have more in common than one actor to make this a truly memorable double-feature.
As a whole, both projects are about invading forces that want to become the dominant forces in their respective worlds. The Skrulls, with their shape-shifting abilities, infiltrate world powers so that they can eliminate humanity and make Earth their new homeworld. Meanwhile, after Ken (Ryan Gosling) learns about the patriarchy in the real world, he takes this knowledge to Barbieland so that the Kens can finally be in charge while the Barbies serve as their maids.
"Barbie" and "Secret Invasion" Episode 6 also have ample girl power. "Barbie" is noteworthy for its feminist themes. "Secret Invasion" may be more concerned with political ideologies and themes around paranoia, but the finale does have a fight between G'iah and Gravik where they both use their newfound powers, consisting of various superpowered individuals found throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. G'iah ends up besting Gravik, and in the process, she becomes the most powerful MCU character so far.
Ultimately, people can watch what they want, but it's good to prepare for the onslaught of other title mash-ups as studios continue chasing the Barbenheimer trend.