How Secret Invasion's Finale & Barbie Offer A Stranger Pairing Than Barbenheimer

Barbenheimer, which refers to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" coming out the same day, became a genuine grassroots-led pop cultural phenomenon. According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, as reported by Time, over 200,000 people purchased tickets to see both movies on the same day, creating one of the strangest yet most wonderful double features ever. It was something that could only come from the eclectic mind of the internet, and even though movie studios will likely try to replicate releasing two disparate movies on the same day, it's unlikely we'll see another genuine Barbenheimer any time soon.

While the two films seem entirely different on the surface, they have more in common than one might think. They both offer ruminations upon death, and there's a very good chance both films will have a future best supporting actor nomination. However, if you want to do another double-feature, there might be another thing to watch to go along with "Barbie."

Instead of Barbenheimer, audiences can have SecretBarbie or BarbieInvasion by watching the final episode of "Secret Invasion" along with Mattel's latest film. It would make for another interesting contrast by watching "Secret Invasion" Episode 6 first and seeing Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, deliver a chilling, villainous monologue before fighting G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Then, audiences can see Ben-Adir as one of the charming Kens in "Barbie." This double feature would celebrate everything about the rising star and his incredible range. But there may be more similarities between the two.