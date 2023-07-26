Secret Invasion Debuted The Most Powerful MCU Superhero - Here's What She Can Do
Over the years there has been plenty of debate over who the strongest superhero is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly since Earth's mightiest heroes seem to level up with each successive appearance. Arguments can certainly be made for incredibly powerful beings like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who nearly overpowered an Infinity Gauntlet-wearing Thanos (Josh Brolin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Asgardian god of thunder, and the antihero Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who can alter reality itself after unlocking her potential as the Scarlet Witch.
While these debates might certainly be entertaining for MCU fans online, Episode 6 of "Secret Invasion” debuted the most powerful superhero we've seen to date in the MCU — the Super Skrull, G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Using a collection of superhero and supervillain DNA called the ”Harvest," G'iah is granted the abilities of essentially every combatant who fought in the Battle of Earth from "Avengers: Endgame." This means she has the powers of Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos himself, and possibly the powers of every other hero who participated in that fight.
On top of that, it seems like the Harvest also included several other powerful beings from outside of "Avengers: Endgame," as G'iah also displays teleportation powers associated with Ghost (Hannah Dominique E. John-Kamen) from "Ant-Man and the Wasp,-” and the ability to manipulate ice like the frost giants of Jotunheim.
G'iah's fight with Gravik shows that she is still mortal, despite her absurd power
We see this amalgamation of incredible superpowers on full display in G'iah's climactic final battle with the Skrull rebel leader, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who was granted identical abilities from the Harvest.
During their fight, the two combatants exhibit the powers of Thor, Captain Marvel, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), Korg (Taika Waititi), Abomination (Tim Roth), and even the telekinetic powers of Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughn-Lawlor). These incredible displays of power are only scratching the surface of what G'iah is capable of; since the DNA contained within the Harvest is never listed in full, and she clearly has powers from villains and heroes who never fought in the Battle for Earth.
Although G'iah's near-limitless catalog of superpowers officially makes her the strongest hero in the MCU, it's worth noting that she is not actually immortal. We know this because she kills the identical Super Skrull Gravik with a Captain Marvel beam of energy shot through his chest, meaning that she too could be killed by a feat of similar strength. In any case, the ending of "Secret Invasion" makes it clear that there's a new strongest superhero in town –- one who will likely play a major role in the future of the MCU.