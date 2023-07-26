Secret Invasion Debuted The Most Powerful MCU Superhero - Here's What She Can Do

Over the years there has been plenty of debate over who the strongest superhero is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly since Earth's mightiest heroes seem to level up with each successive appearance. Arguments can certainly be made for incredibly powerful beings like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who nearly overpowered an Infinity Gauntlet-wearing Thanos (Josh Brolin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Asgardian god of thunder, and the antihero Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who can alter reality itself after unlocking her potential as the Scarlet Witch.

While these debates might certainly be entertaining for MCU fans online, Episode 6 of "Secret Invasion” debuted the most powerful superhero we've seen to date in the MCU — the Super Skrull, G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Using a collection of superhero and supervillain DNA called the ”Harvest," G'iah is granted the abilities of essentially every combatant who fought in the Battle of Earth from "Avengers: Endgame." This means she has the powers of Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos himself, and possibly the powers of every other hero who participated in that fight.

On top of that, it seems like the Harvest also included several other powerful beings from outside of "Avengers: Endgame," as G'iah also displays teleportation powers associated with Ghost (Hannah Dominique E. John-Kamen) from "Ant-Man and the Wasp,-” and the ability to manipulate ice like the frost giants of Jotunheim.