Big Bang Theory Actors Who Starred In Box Office Bombs

Though "The Big Bang Theory" is undoubtedly one of the most famed projects actress Kaley Cuoco has been a part of, it's far from the only credit to her name. Getting her start with minor roles as a child actor in the early '90s, she moved on to regular appearances in Disney Channel original movies by the turn of the millennium before landing her first big break on the 2002 series "8 Simple Rules." By the time it ended in 2005, she was well-versed in sitcom acting, with her career-defining role as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" soon to follow.

Of course, like all of the cast members we're looking at, not everything Cuoco has taken on has been a groundbreaking success. In the fall of 2015, shortly after "The Big Bang Theory" Season 9 had kicked off, Cuoco starred in the quickly forgotten flick "Burning Bodhi." Notable for being a departure from her usual comedic fare, the drama saw Cuoco take on the role of Katy, who, after the untimely death of a former classmate, finds her life once again intertwined with old friends after they'd long since grown apart.

While the production budget for the 2015 independent film is still undisclosed, with a box office gross of just $3,000, it's safe to say it was likely the lowest take of any of Cuoco's feature films and one of the furthest from profitable on our list.