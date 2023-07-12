Emmys 2023 Nominations - The Surprises, Snubs, & Recognized Standout Performances

Thankfully, the Academy got a lot of their nominations right, so let's get to it. "Succession" leads the pack overall, with basically every member of the main and supporting cast finding their respective categories (really, everybody from Brian Cox to Hiam Abbess scored nods). "Barry" is up there as well, with Bill Hader nominated for acting, writing, and directing and his co-stars getting their due. Melanie Lynskey scored not one but two nods, between her starring role in "Yellowjackets" and her guest appearance in HBO's "The Last of Us" — and speaking of that show, it got the praise it deserved as well, with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earning nominations and Nick Offerman finally scoring his long overdue Emmy nod.

"The White Lotus" also performed insanely well during these nominations, with returning champion Jennifer Coolidge returning alongside the bulk of the main cast, including first-time nominees Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza, among several others. Though "The White Lotus" doesn't seem to be coming to an end any time soon, the second season was an even bigger hit than the first — and its performances certainly deserve as much recognition as possible. "The Bear" also scored plenty of nominations for its first season, and we can expect that to continue during next year's nominations.

Above all, though, the Academy finally got one thing right. They righted one major wrong, as it were. Not only is "Vanderpump Rules" nominated for outstanding unstructured reality series, it's also nominated for its pitch-perfect editing.

The Emmys air on Fox on September 18, 2023.