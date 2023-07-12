Emmys 2023 Nominations - The Surprises, Snubs, & Recognized Standout Performances
The 2023 Emmy nominations have finally arrived — and there's a lot to unpack here. Every year, the Television Academy decides which performances and shows are the best of the best, and this year brought some new faces into the fold as well as nominating a bunch of performers and shows that came to an end this year.
This was, to put it lightly, a busy year when it came to series finales. "Barry," "Better Call Saul," "Succession," and "Ted Lasso" all came to an end (though that last one may be up for some debate, as Apple hasn't officially commented), and each one of those had a solid showing in these nominations. There are also a ton of first-time nominees, from a former child star turned "weird" to a beloved comedic actor finally getting his due. So which Emmy nominees came as a total surprise? Who got snubbed? And which nominations were total standouts — you know, the ones that made you stand up and cheer? Here's our breakdown of the 2023 Emmy nominations.
The 2023 Emmy nominations included some pleasant surprises
Every year, people complain about how the Emmys miss their favorite shows — so fans of the sleeper comedy hit "Jury Duty" must be thrilled right now. The mockumentary-style show where only one guy thinks he's serving on an actual jury broke into the nominees for outstanding comedy series, and James Marsden, who plays a twisted, irritating version of himself, scored his first-ever nomination for the series as well in the comedic supporting actor category. Daniel Radcliffe, another industry mainstay, also got his first-ever nomination thanks to "Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story," which grabbed a bunch of technical nods to boot.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" also had an impressive showing during the nominations, popping up in outstanding limited series, and Lucasfilm had another hit with "Andor," which made its way into outstanding drama series alongside a ton of worthy nominees (including a bunch of those shows that ended this year, as previously mentioned). Jason Segel and Jessica Williams snuck into their respective comedy categories for the Apple TV+ original "Shrinking," which was a nice surprise, and Ayo Edibiri squeezed into a highly competitive race for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy thanks to "The Bear." Likewise, Dominique Fishback, who was universally praised for her turn in "Swarm," edged out potential nominees for a spot in outstanding lead actress in a drama series. There are a lot of first-time nominees in this bunch, which is always a pretty excellent situation when it comes to any awards show.
Once again, the Emmys overlooked comedies and dramas in equal measure
Even though it scored writing nods for previous seasons, FX's insanely biting (sorry) comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" was completely omitted from this year's major nominations, as was the scathingly written and incredibly funny Max comedy "The Other Two." ("What We Do in the Shadows" received one technical nod, and "The Other Two" got one writing nomination.) While "The Other Two" was, to be fair, recently hit with some pretty rough publicity, it also aired its final season this year and was consistently hysterical throughout its three-season run. As for "What We Do in the Shadows," cutting that from outstanding comedy series seems egregious at best and flat-out wrong at first, especially when a show that's buzzy but not nearly as funny (or frankly, nearly as good) such as "Wednesday" makes its way into the category.
Over in drama, a fair amount of actors didn't get recognized, especially in genre shows like "House of the Dragon" and "Andor." Despite both of those making their way into outstanding drama series, not a single performer from either show scored an acting nomination, which feels outright wrong when you consider the performances we saw this year from Emma D'Arcy, Diego Luna, Andy Serkis, Olivia Cooke, and more (and that's really just scratching the surface). It definitely feels like the Academy isn't paying attention to anything centered around fantasy or sci-fi, which is disheartening considering that "Andor" and "House of the Dragon" both were home to outstanding performances during their debut seasons.
These Emmy nominations, however, are exactly right
Thankfully, the Academy got a lot of their nominations right, so let's get to it. "Succession" leads the pack overall, with basically every member of the main and supporting cast finding their respective categories (really, everybody from Brian Cox to Hiam Abbess scored nods). "Barry" is up there as well, with Bill Hader nominated for acting, writing, and directing and his co-stars getting their due. Melanie Lynskey scored not one but two nods, between her starring role in "Yellowjackets" and her guest appearance in HBO's "The Last of Us" — and speaking of that show, it got the praise it deserved as well, with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earning nominations and Nick Offerman finally scoring his long overdue Emmy nod.
"The White Lotus" also performed insanely well during these nominations, with returning champion Jennifer Coolidge returning alongside the bulk of the main cast, including first-time nominees Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza, among several others. Though "The White Lotus" doesn't seem to be coming to an end any time soon, the second season was an even bigger hit than the first — and its performances certainly deserve as much recognition as possible. "The Bear" also scored plenty of nominations for its first season, and we can expect that to continue during next year's nominations.
Above all, though, the Academy finally got one thing right. They righted one major wrong, as it were. Not only is "Vanderpump Rules" nominated for outstanding unstructured reality series, it's also nominated for its pitch-perfect editing.
The Emmys air on Fox on September 18, 2023.