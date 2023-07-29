Movies Where The Hero Dies Long Before The End

If you've heard of the classic movie "Citizen Kane," then chances are that you know the main character dies in the opening scene. But for audiences who saw this film when it first came out, it was a huge shock to see Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) kick the bucket. The protagonist dies alone in his extravagant mansion, leaving viewers with hundreds of questions.

That is the end of Kane's story, but it also marks the beginning of another story — the quest of journalist Jerry Thompson (William Alland) to figure out the meaning of Kane's dying word: "Rosebud." Kane takes the answer to the grave with him, but Jerry interviews all the characters who knew Kane while he was still alive, in hopes of uncovering the truth. Through flashbacks, the life story of the film's central character unfolds — and this is far more compelling than if the movie had simply been told in chronological order. Rather than remaining passive observers, the viewers are invited to find out the answers for themselves.

By the end of the movie, Jerry still has no idea what Kane's last word meant. While viewers learn in the final scene that "Rosebud" is the name of Kane's childhood sled, Jerry and the other characters are still in the dark. Jerry concludes that it wouldn't matter if he knew the significance of "Rosebud" — Charles Foster Kane would still be an enigma.