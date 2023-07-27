Killers Of The Flower Moon: Release Update Offers Hope Amid Hollywood Strikes

Most of Hollywood is currently on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. As creatives in the industry continue to fight for better wages and protection from artificial intelligence, studios are concerned about their upcoming theatrical slate. With writers and actors unavailable to promote their projects due to strike rules, several studios are considering the possibility of delaying upcoming high-profile projects. Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated tennis-drama "Challengers," which features Zendaya in a leading role, was the first of many major 2023 releases to get pushed back to 2024. At this current junction, the theatrical landscape for the next few months remains uncertain, with blockbusters like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Dune Part Two" considering delays.

The Hollywood Reporter, however, says there's hope for "Killers of the Flower Moon." The outlet suggests that Apple TV+ and Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film is still on track to open nationwide on October 20, after a limited release on October 6. Paramount Pictures is distributing the $200 million epic. Sources tell the outlet that the film won't shift its release date. "Killers of the Flower Moon," which stars Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro debuted to critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival. For Apple TV+, the film is a major bet towards Scorsese's clout as a creative, giving the auteur one of his largest budgets in recent memory. While it remains to be seen if the film will be a financial success, Apple TV+ is likely more concerned with Oscar gold than record-breaking receipts.

As bad news continues to take over the industry, it's interesting to see that Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures are sticking with a 2023 release date for "Killers of the Flower Moon."