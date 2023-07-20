Hollywood Strikes: Dune 2 & Other Warner Bros. Tentpoles May Get New Release Dates

Now a unified front on the picket line, the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists continue to fight the good fight against low wages, poor working conditions, and the unethical use of artificial intelligence. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has yet to reach a fair deal with the two unions, meaning that there's no end in sight for their strikes. Thus, it's no surprise that studios are shuffling their release schedules around as the situation continues to unfold.

In a report by Variety on July 20, it came to light that Warner Bros. Film Group, in particular, is considering shifting release dates around for some of its biggest upcoming titles. Chief among them is the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-led "Dune 2" from director Denis Villeneuve, which could move from its November 3 spot to somewhere in 2024. Delays for "The Color Purple" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" are also reportedly on the table, though it remains to be seen what Warner Bros. higher-ups will choose to do with these big-name projects.

For those out of the loop with the WGA strike and the more recently launched SAG-AFTRA strike, you're probably wondering why complete or near-complete projects would be delayed in the first place. The answers lie predominantly in SAG-AFTRA's union strike rules.