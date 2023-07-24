TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Will Destroy Blue Beetle At The Box Office Projections Say
Following the release of hotly anticipated films such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," August is looking to be a selective time for moviegoers following an already dried-up summer box-office season. And according to early estimates, it's looking like four brothers will be coming out on top.
According to a financial forecast from Box Office Pro, the upcoming animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is set to be the month's highest-grosser. Currently, it is tracked to have an opening domestic weekend ranging from $27-$36 million with a total domestic gross of between $101-$145 million. This sets the Paramount and Nickelodeon release above such blockbusters as "Meg 2: The Trench" and "Gran Turismo."
Notably, Box Office Pro predicts "Mutant Mayhem" will pummel and outscore the upcoming DC Studios film "Blue Beetle." The DC feature will supposedly bring in no more than $17 million for its domestic opening weekend, while the total domestic box office won't exceed $55 million. Forecasters claim that while "Blue Beetle" will likely appeal to Latinx families and DC fans who may be unfamiliar with the character, the receding box office power of many current superhero movies and the month's overall heavy competition doesn't paint the brightest picture for the film's performance.
Only select audiences are being predicted to see "Blue Beetle," giving it far less of a range than previous DC films. But according to the film's director, there's plenty for audiences from all walks of life to take away from the superhero flick.
Blue Beetle director believes everyone can relate to the film
"Blue Beetle" potentially joins this year's list of disappointing DC releases alongside box office flops "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash." But "Blue Beetle" director Angel Manuel Soto hopes that audiences can see past these presumptions and find enjoyment in the film for what it has to offer.
Soto and "Blue Beetle" star Xolo Maridueña spoke with Collider following a trailer screening in April. When asked what makes the film accessible for all audiences, Soto explained, "Because I am like everybody. Xolo is like everybody. I'm as special as all of you ... Being able to integrate those things that makes us special adds flavor."
This humanistic touch is something Soto hopes comes through in the film, which he sees as more than what others may be labelling it as. "It's always nice to see something that we're used to seeing with other superheroes that we love and we cherish," the filmmaker continued. "But we see it our way and we invite the audience to not feel repelled by it ... Latino is not a genre ... It's a superhero movie that happens to have a Latino at the forefront. That's it." Maridueña later added that seeing a superhero movie where the hero's transformation occurs alongside his family was something he found refreshing.
It's clear that "Blue Beetle" is a movie with some surprises up its sleeves. And hopefully, with enough positive word of mouth, its box office projections may have some too.