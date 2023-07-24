TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Will Destroy Blue Beetle At The Box Office Projections Say

Following the release of hotly anticipated films such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," August is looking to be a selective time for moviegoers following an already dried-up summer box-office season. And according to early estimates, it's looking like four brothers will be coming out on top.

According to a financial forecast from Box Office Pro, the upcoming animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is set to be the month's highest-grosser. Currently, it is tracked to have an opening domestic weekend ranging from $27-$36 million with a total domestic gross of between $101-$145 million. This sets the Paramount and Nickelodeon release above such blockbusters as "Meg 2: The Trench" and "Gran Turismo."

Notably, Box Office Pro predicts "Mutant Mayhem" will pummel and outscore the upcoming DC Studios film "Blue Beetle." The DC feature will supposedly bring in no more than $17 million for its domestic opening weekend, while the total domestic box office won't exceed $55 million. Forecasters claim that while "Blue Beetle" will likely appeal to Latinx families and DC fans who may be unfamiliar with the character, the receding box office power of many current superhero movies and the month's overall heavy competition doesn't paint the brightest picture for the film's performance.

Only select audiences are being predicted to see "Blue Beetle," giving it far less of a range than previous DC films. But according to the film's director, there's plenty for audiences from all walks of life to take away from the superhero flick.