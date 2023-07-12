Jed MacKay's Moon Knight Comics Masterfully Fix The Character's Most Problematic Arcs

Spoilers for Moon Knight's current ongoing series at Marvel Comics.

"Moon Knight" #25 by Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit, is in comic book stores now, with the landmark issue continuing to showcase how remarkable the current run is.

In this newest series, Moon Knight has turned a new leaf, as he dedicates his time to protecting night travelers as the head of the Midnight Mission — which, of course, leads to him to taking on his usual weird array of supernatural entities, ranging from vampires to masked serial killers. Part of what makes the ongoing series so good, though, isn't just that it's carved a new path for Marvel's mysterious hero, but how it's salvaged the worst arcs of his past.

MacKay and Cappuccio's handling of Moon Knight's decades of inconsistent lore has been genuinely masterful, weaving through a complicated past to forge one of Marc Spector's best stories ever. While it would've been easier to ignore Moon Knight's worst comic book stories, this creative team has instead found a way to embrace and reframe them as key elements in a fantastic new tale. And now, as MacKay continues applying this multifaceted approach to MCU synergy — including his seamless integration of new MCU star Layla el Faouly in "Moon Knight" #25, without any cost to the stories at hand — it has become clear that not only is "Moon Knight" a can't-miss series, but also a perfect blueprint for how future comic book creators can fix the mistakes of the past.