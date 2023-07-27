Futurama Season 11's Opening Credits Sneaks In An Easter Egg You Likely Missed

"We're back, baby!" declares the robot Bender (John DiMaggio) in the first episode of the oft-canceled animation's revival. After a decade off the air, the madcap sitcom about a man shunted a thousand years into the future has returned, and the first episode is packed with jokes it's been waiting a long time to tell – like the in-universe "Twilight Zone" gag, "The Scary Door," lampooning "Black Mirror." But there's one clever easter egg you probably missed if you hit the "skip intro" button.

Throughout the series, "Futurama" has featured blink-and-you'll-miss-it clips of golden age animated shorts from the early days of American cartoons in its opening theme. Matt Groening loves to add recurring gags to his shows' opening credits, and while the "Futurama" classic cartoon inserts aren't nearly as iconic as, say, the couch gag from "The Simpsons," they're a fun homage to the early days of animated film.

For the first episode of Season 11, "The Impossible Stream," the classic cartoon gag returns, this time featuring a clip from the Max Fleischer theatrical short, "Ain't She Sweet?" featuring Lillian Roth. Released by Paramount in 1933, during what's known as the golden age of Hollywood, it was a marriage of two giants in 1930s cinema. Max Fleischer, the short's animator, was a pioneer in early animation, responsible for creating icons like Betty Boop and Popeye the Sailor. Lillian Roth, meanwhile, was one of the foremost actors and singers of the time.