Nimona Review: Canceled, Rescued, And Ready To Get Metal

If you need an easy demonstration of the effect that aesthetic and tone can have on a movie, consider this: In concept, "Nimona" is an awful lot like "Shrek," yet in execution, it's completely different. Both films take place in worlds inspired by fairy tales and medieval fantasy, but with anachronistic contemporary twists that aim to subvert those older tropes. Their title characters — monsters who only behave as such because the world at large has judged them to be monstrous — are also strikingly similar in concept.

Of course, "Shrek" is also dominated by a Los Angeles vibe, top 40 pop hits, and nonstop comedy. "Nimona," in contrast, is New York-ish, punk/metal/indie rock, and a mix of action-adventure with sci-fi intrigue. When people say an animated movie is "Shrek"-like, they typically don't mean it's a commentary on fairy tales and the nature of monstrousness — they mean it makes constant pop culture references for the parents and PG-rated bodily function gags. While "Nimona" is funny in ways that sometimes involve pop culture references and bodily functions, there's much less emphasis on either element than in a lot of American animated movies. It's cool in a way most kids' films aren't.

"Nimona" is also visually distinctive, though not as dramatically as it would have been had it come out three years ago, as originally intended. The rest of the animation industry is finally experimenting with new styles and adding 2D textures to 3D animation, which means "Nimona" arrives not as a leader in a movement, but as a welcome participant. It isn't quite on the "Spider-Verse" level of astonishment, but its colorfully graphic style is hugely appealing. Nimona must have been a particularly fun character to animate, between her dramatic extremes of acting and her many violently adorable shapeshifting forms. One criticism of the animation must be made, however: While the shading creates a stylized-yet-nuanced look for the main characters, nondescript background figures end up looking almost low-resolution. Perhaps this is a result of production difficulties in switching studios, or simply time and budget limitations — but hey, at least the stuff that matters looks great.