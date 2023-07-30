The One Hollywood Star Alec Baldwin Won't Share The Screen With

Alec Baldwin has been a household name for decades. An accomplished performer who has worked with the likes of Sydney Lumet, Martin Scorsese, and Spike Lee, Baldwin has over 150 performances under his belt. Still, that doesn't mean that every person he's worked with over the years has left a good impression on the seasoned star.

In fact, there's one person that the actor refuses outright to work with ever again. As recounted by Far Out Magazine, Baldwin told New York Magazine of a negative experience he had while working with Shia LaBeouf on a 2013 play called "Orphans." The two got into a spat after LaBeouf accused Baldwin of not knowing his lines well enough during a rehearsal.

"One day, he attacked me in front of everyone," Baldwin recalled. "He said, "You're slowing me down, and you don't know your lines. And if you don't say your lines, I'm just going to keep saying my lines." Though the long-time performer said that he had been warned that LaBeouf could be difficult to work with, it seems that he was not prepared for how badly he got on with his co-star.