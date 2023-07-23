Why Barbie's Fear Of Death Is So Vital To The Movie - And Its Audience

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

Before Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie hit theaters, one of its biggest moments was already online, thanks to the film's spectacularly stylized trailer. As Barbie (Margot Robbie) hosts an elaborate dance party for all her Barbie and Ken friends at her Barbie Dream House, she puts a stop to everything by loudly asking, "Do you guys ever think about dying?"

The music grinds to a halt and everyone stares at her, horrified. Barbie brushes it off, fixes the situation at the moment, and everything continues as planned, but when she wakes up the next morning, everything's all wrong. Her water-free shower? Freezing. Her pretend milk? Rancid. Her perfectly arched feet? Flat. Her beautiful, unblemished skin? There's some cellulite, and as Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) observes, there's more where that came from.

It all comes back to Barbie's intrusive thoughts about dying, which kick off the movie's entire narrative. Barbie's existential crisis just grows and grows until, on Weird Barbie's advice, she finds her way to the real world, only to realize that people really don't like her and, unlike in Barbie Land, men have all the power in this world. Barbie's idyllic existence is gone, and even when all is well in Barbie Land at the end of the movie, she still can't shake the fact that something about her has changed forever.