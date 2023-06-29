Every New Monster In The Witcher Season 3 Explained

The first part of the third season of "The Witcher" is now available on Netflix, and you know what that means — monsters. Big monsters, little monsters, scary monsters, and monsters you feel kind of bad for all make appearances in these first five episodes, and as usual, you practically need a guide to keep track of them all. With Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) reunited as a family but forced into hiding to keep the highly sought-after Ciri safe, monster attacks are especially ill-timed for our group throughout these episodes. Of course, that has not stopped them from showing up, ready to suck blood, render flesh, and all around cause the kind of public safety hazards that makes us cringe.

In the universe of "The Witcher," monsters first appeared after the Conjunction of the Spheres, in which three worlds collided and led to so many problems that we're still seeing the after effects play out throughout the TV series. While we've met plenty of these monsters through the wild world of Witchers, this season is flexing to give us some of the weirdest and most disturbing beasts yet to grace the small screen. Fortunately, we're here, notebook in hand, ready to break it all down. Some monsters are active threats while others are a little easier to deal with, but each monster is its own unique creature, and that's why we kind of love them ... even when they are very slimy and definitely freak us out a little bit.