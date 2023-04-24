Rumor Report: The Witcher Season 3 Will Tackle Yennefer And Geralt's Trust Issues Head-On

No matter how you look at it, "The Witcher" Season 3 is going to be a big one. Not only has the show reached a point where some of the story's truly epic elements could enter the fray, but the season will be Henry Cavill's final one before Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt. Cavill's swan song season will arrive on Netflix in the summer of 2023, so the rumors around the show are slowly starting to circulate once more.

One particular rumor, per Redanian Intelligence, addresses the status of Geralt's ever-tumultuous relationship with Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) in the coming season. The ending of "The Witcher" Season 2 left the two on uncomfortable terms due to Yennefer's betrayal, and while the sorceress does her level best to redeem herself in the season's endgame, her treachery is bound to cause at least some fallout in Season 3. According to the new rumors, there'll be an entire story arc in the first and possibly second episode of "The Witcher" Season 3 that focuses on Geralt's slowly returning trust until he eventually feels confident to leave Ciri (Freya Allan) with Yennefer. Part of this plotline would apparently take place during the trio's visit to the May Day-style Belleteyn festival, which is appropriate considering that Belleteyn is Yennefer's birthday in the source material.

It's all very exciting, especially since the rumor says the events will start with Geralt giving Yennefer a full silent treatment — which would allow Cavill to return the character to his gruff, grunting Season 1 roots and possibly even mine the stubborn refusal to communicate for comedy gold. Could there be any truth to it?