MI7: How A New Fan-Favorite Could Return In Part 2 (Despite Looking Dead)

Paris probably isn't itching to work with Gabriel again. He likely wouldn't have her back, especially if he found out she actually did save Ethan Hunt's life. So if Paris becomes another recurring character in the "Mission: Impossible" movies, it would make the most sense for her to join the good guys. It follows a long-running tradition of minor antagonistic characters swapping sides over time. It's a common fixture in the "Fast & Furious" series as several villains have joined the "family" after initially causing them problems. It's also happened several times on "Dragon Ball," notably with Vegeta joining Goku.

"Mission: Impossible" could certainly stay in that vein. There's the question of whether Paris would officially join the IMF. Grace took the pledge at the end of "Dead Reckoning Part One," but Paris gives off the vibe of staying a free agent. If she manages to escape the authorities, she could go rogue and meet up with Ethan and his team later when they're trying to eliminate the Entity. With two hackers on the team, Ethan could likely use some more brute force out in the field, and Paris has proven herself to be a worthy opponent.

Seeing how Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) appeared to bite the dust for good in "Dead Reckoning Part One," Ethan's team could always use more women to fill out the roster. Plus, it'd be nice to have a woman on the team Ethan doesn't develop a will-they-won't-they relationship with. Klementieff is an incredibly exciting performer, and hopefully, this franchise will continue utilizing her well.