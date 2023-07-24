MI7: How A New Fan-Favorite Could Return In Part 2 (Despite Looking Dead)
Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"
Pom Klementieff proved she had action chops in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series as Mantis. But that's taken to a whole new level in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" as the villainous assassin, Paris, who was inspired by sad clowns and monsters. She works for Gabriel (Esai Morales) throughout much of the film, being a real thorn in the side of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). However, after Ethan spares her life in a fight, Gabriel worries she'll betray him and tries to kill her. Toward the film's end, that's precisely what happens, with Paris rescuing Ethan and Grace (Hayley Atwell) from certain death.
Paris has already suffered what looks like a mortal wound, but she manages to tell Ethan exactly where he needs to take the key to take down the Entity. While it looks like she's dead, someone later says they could get a pulse off her, setting her up to return in "Dead Reckoning Part Two." While Paris could easily sit the next adventure out, she's too good of a character with devoted fans already, so it's a safe bet she'll be back in some capacity. Klementieff actually signed on for both installments back in 2019. And hopefully, she gets a lot more to say and do in the next film.
Paris could become Ethan's next ally
Paris probably isn't itching to work with Gabriel again. He likely wouldn't have her back, especially if he found out she actually did save Ethan Hunt's life. So if Paris becomes another recurring character in the "Mission: Impossible" movies, it would make the most sense for her to join the good guys. It follows a long-running tradition of minor antagonistic characters swapping sides over time. It's a common fixture in the "Fast & Furious" series as several villains have joined the "family" after initially causing them problems. It's also happened several times on "Dragon Ball," notably with Vegeta joining Goku.
"Mission: Impossible" could certainly stay in that vein. There's the question of whether Paris would officially join the IMF. Grace took the pledge at the end of "Dead Reckoning Part One," but Paris gives off the vibe of staying a free agent. If she manages to escape the authorities, she could go rogue and meet up with Ethan and his team later when they're trying to eliminate the Entity. With two hackers on the team, Ethan could likely use some more brute force out in the field, and Paris has proven herself to be a worthy opponent.
Seeing how Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) appeared to bite the dust for good in "Dead Reckoning Part One," Ethan's team could always use more women to fill out the roster. Plus, it'd be nice to have a woman on the team Ethan doesn't develop a will-they-won't-they relationship with. Klementieff is an incredibly exciting performer, and hopefully, this franchise will continue utilizing her well.