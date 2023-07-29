Oppenheimer: How Long Did It Take To Film & What Complications Were There?

"Oppenheimer" is a three-hour-long film that features an incredible amount of special effects — including a very real recreation of the Trinity Test nuclear explosion that doesn't use CGI. Many of the sets are built from scratch, and the sprawling story incorporates dozens of individuals interacting over numerous locations across time and space.

A project this size can take countless months to prepare and many more months to film. For Christopher Nolan and company, though, the entire shoot lasted for a mere 57 days. That equates to more than three minutes of final footage captured every single day — an impressive feat for any film, let alone one this ambitious.

Of course, the less-than-two-month shoot took place after months of preparation. Even then, though, Nolan only gave his crew three months to get ready. "We're not like other big films that prep for months and months and months," executive producer Thomas Hayslip explained in an interview with The Washington Post. "Chris is of the mind that he and the crew need 12 weeks of prep and we'll get it done in 12 weeks, and any more than that is just a waste of time."

To be fair, before preparations started in earnest, the director had spent months preparing the script, which was an adaptation of Oppenheimer's famous biography "American Prometheus." Nolan visited the Los Alamos setting with his son before filming, too, as a source of inspiration to help him complete the script. The pair took in the sites, did some location scouting, and the passionate filmmaker even jumped a fence to take pictures of Oppenheimer's old abode while his offspring stood watch. In the end, though, once shooting started, the driven director would only give his team a little over eight weeks to get the job done.