Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Goes Nuclear Without The Use Of CGI

A writer-director with major chops when it comes to mind-blowing special effects in his films from "The Dark Knight" to "Interstellar," Christopher Nolan actually decided to step away from the digital magic for one of the major set pieces in his upcoming biopic, "Oppenheimer."

Chronicling the life and work of the man popularly referred to as "the father of the atomic bomb," the film will zero in on the renowned physicist's pivotal role in the Allies' top-secret WWII race against the clock to create a super weapon capable of ending the war. Relocated along with other elite scientists to a remote New Mexico testing site, J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, became a key player in one of the most legendary military/scientific operations in history — the Manhattan Project. Ultimately resulting in the successful development of the two bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the unprecedented weapons led to Japan's surrender, quickly ending the conflict in the Pacific and concluding the Second World War. And while Nolan's "Oppenheimer" depicts the creation of what at the time was the most powerful explosive weapon ever devised, the director decided to show its awesome power using real-world, physical images as opposed to digital wizardry.