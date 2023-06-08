Bryan Cranston Announces His Bittersweet Plan To Retire From Acting
Acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston will stop gracing our screens in a few years, but it's for the nicest possible reason.
In an interview with British GQ promoting his latest film, "Asteroid City," Cranston revealed that he's going to take a step back from acting in 2026 so that he can devote more time to his wife of 34 years, Robin Dearden. Apparently, he has a specific plan in mind — he's going to shutter Dos Hombres (his production company) and move to a foreign country for as long as he can with Dearden (as the article notes, it'll probably end up being France). The actor will also turn 70 that year.
"I want to change the paradigm once again," he told GQ. "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."
"I want to have that experience," Cranston continued, fantasizing about his future. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls.... It's about taking a chance." Honestly? That sounds pretty great!
Bryan Cranston is one of our best living actors — and apparently, he's an amazing caretaker
It's not entirely unexpected that Cranston wants to take a break from acting; though he's definitely successful and has built an incredible career for himself, he's also been working for decades. After making the leap from sitcoms — playing the dad on "Malcolm in the Middle," specifically — to prestige dramas with "Breaking Bad," Cranston's name entered the "who's the best actor?" conversation in a big way, and along the way, he's racked up Emmy wins and Oscar nominations.
Now, he's working with celebrated director Wes Anderson alongside the rest of the star-studded cast on "Asteroid City," and an anecdote shared by his co-stars Hope Davis and Jason Schwartzman illustrated what Cranston is like behind the scenes. Apparently, when filming wrapped, Cranston threw a huge party for everyone and personally ensured that it would be a huge success. "It wasn't his movie, right? It's a huge ensemble movie, and yet he threw this beautiful party for everyone at the end because he's a gentleman, and he likes to make a good time," Davis said. Schwartzman pointed out that, in addition to hosting, Cranston made margaritas for everybody all night: "He made every single drink for everyone that night," Schwartzman says. "He wasn't at the party, he worked the party."
Sounds like Dearden will have a pretty great life with Cranston abroad — and as for his fans, we still have a few years left to enjoy his performances.