Bryan Cranston Announces His Bittersweet Plan To Retire From Acting

Acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston will stop gracing our screens in a few years, but it's for the nicest possible reason.

In an interview with British GQ promoting his latest film, "Asteroid City," Cranston revealed that he's going to take a step back from acting in 2026 so that he can devote more time to his wife of 34 years, Robin Dearden. Apparently, he has a specific plan in mind — he's going to shutter Dos Hombres (his production company) and move to a foreign country for as long as he can with Dearden (as the article notes, it'll probably end up being France). The actor will also turn 70 that year.

"I want to change the paradigm once again," he told GQ. "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

"I want to have that experience," Cranston continued, fantasizing about his future. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls.... It's about taking a chance." Honestly? That sounds pretty great!