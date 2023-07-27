The Witcher S3: Why One Scene Looks Familiar To Stephen King Fans

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 6 — "Everybody Has a Plan 'til They Get Punched in the Face"

Netflix's "The Witcher" Season 3 Volume 2 is now upon us, and while fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels will recognize quite a bit of the author's original narrative in the drama, tumult, and devastation at Aretuza, fans of an altogether different author — the king of horror himself, Stephen King — will have plenty to talk about as well.

In Episode 6, Mecia Simson's Francesca Findabair — an elven sorceress, leader, and warrior — storms into the increasingly chaotic coup on Thanedd Island at the head of an army of Scoia'tael guerillas. We quickly learn that the (recently revealed) villain Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) has enlisted the elven rebels to assist in his overthrow of the Brotherhood. Along with his alliance with Nilfgaard, it's all part of the sorcerer's plan to obtain as much power as possible — a plan that, for obvious reasons, also includes obtaining Freya Allan's Ciri (unbeknownst to her father, the emperor of Nilfgaard). As for Francesca, she's as desperate as ever to reclaim Dol Blathanna, and perhaps even the Continent, so that her species might once again live and thrive in peace.

It's an uneasy allegiance, but one that ultimately pits Francesca against Aretuza and sees Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) come at the elven leader with all she's got. When Tissaia fires a ball of Chaos at the elf, Tom Canton's Filavandrel — an elven king and the father of Francesca's recently murdered newborn — leaps in front of her, is struck by the deadly orb, and promptly explodes into a viscous burst of blood and bits of matter that saturates Francesca from head to toe. That's where King, and director Brian De Palma's adaptation of his novel "Carrie," comes in.