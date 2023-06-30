The Witcher S3: How Part 1 Dropped The Ball On Hiding Its True Villain

The strange thing about "The Witcher" burying its narrative breadcrumbs so thoroughly is that, again, fans of the books and the games already know that Vilgefortz is a bad guy. It's not exactly a well-kept secret. And neither are the books or the games. Netflix might arguably reach a broader audience than the reading and gaming communities combined, but that doesn't mean that either of these communities is small. And the internet amplifies everything. All it takes is for one non-reading, non-gaming fan of "The Witcher" to read literally any article similar to this one, and the element of surprise is destroyed.

And to clear the air, "The Witcher" buried its hints intentionally. This isn't a situation where the writers forgot how to roll out exposition. In 2021, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of Netflix's adaptation of "The Witcher," admitted to cutting a scene from Season 2 in which more of Vilgefortz's history was revealed. Apparently, it was too soon for the streaming-exclusive audience to start forming its own ideas about where the story was heading.

"The Witcher" features a number of bad guys, so it's not like Season 3 was lacking much without more Vilgefortz. It's only that such a crucial aspect of the story deserved a better build-up, even if it only spanned across a few more episodes of Season 3 Volume 1.