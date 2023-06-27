The Witcher Season 3: A No-Nonsense Series Recap Before You Watch

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is a part-human, part-elf sorceress who began her life on the outskirts of Vengerberg. Born with a curved spine and partial facial paralysis, she was loathed and mocked by everyone, including her own family. She discovered that she possesses the ability to use magic when she created a portal to escape the abuse of the other villagers.

The surfacing of Yennefer's latent power caught the eyes of Aretuza, an academy devoted to the study of magic. And although she initially fought against having her life upheaved, she became a powerful sorceress under the stern tutelage of Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring).

Yennefer's first act as a full-fledged mage was to enlist an enchanter to alter her physical form so that could finally feel beautiful. It was not a painless process, but it garnered her another weapon in her rapidly growing arsenal. And make no mistake — her beauty becomes a weapon, an effective one that she wielded to gain political favor.

For decades, she treated the world and everyone in it with the same harshness that had been offered her. Yennefer held no loyalties beyond herself because she dared not trust anyone, not even Istredd (Royce Pierreson), with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship. Then Geralt came along.