The Untold Truth Of 2013's The Wolverine

Two of the solo "X-Men" movies starring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine never seem to die in terms of public recognition. 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" will always be remembered for its dire quality and some truly baffling decisions like its bizarre version of Deadpool. Conversely, 2017's "Logan" is constantly talked about thanks to how drastically it eschewed the norms of 2010s comic book movies in favor of something darker and more tangible. However, these aren't the only films to be headlined by this particular merry mutant. In between the two came "The Wolverine," which brought director James Mangold to the franchise for the first time.

The untold truth of "The Wolverine" covers a whole lot of ground, including the extensive hunt for the right director, the countries it was shot in, and Mangold's biggest regret about how the blockbuster turned out, among many other details. "The Wolverine" may not have soared high or sank low enough to forever burn itself into people's minds, but the untold truth of this movie demonstrates just how much it has to offer nonetheless.