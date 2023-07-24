Star Wars: John Boyega Ranks The Disney Trilogy Movies From Best To Worst
John Boyega has been involved with some pretty big projects in his career, like "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and "The Woman King." But he became a household name when he landed the part of Finn in "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" as part of the new franchise trinity that included Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley. In a recent interview with First We Feast, the actor was asked to list his "Star Wars" appearances from best to worst.
The video on Twitter shows him jumping on board with the question, replying, "Hell yeah, I'll do it. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is most definitely the best. Second, for me, comes 'Star Wars 9.' And then the worst, in the most respectful sense, is 'Episode 8.' But they're all lovely."
The order wouldn't surprise many "Star Wars" fans since "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" may be the most divisive film in the franchise to date. The most telling part of the segment is that when he utters the last statement that all the films are lovely, he delivers a playful side-eye, giving us the impression that he may disagree with his diplomatic characterization of the films. It seems that "The Last Jedi" may be divisive not only to fans but to the stars as well.
The Force Awakens is his best
"The Force Awakens" was the revitalization effort for a franchise that hadn't seen a big-screen release since the last film in the prequel trilogy, 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," and the new trinity of stars taking the place of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) had big shoes to fill. While Oscar Isaac's Poe is a rebel pilot and Daisy Ridley's Rey is a lost Jedi, both of which we had seen before, John Boyega's Finn is a defecting stormtrooper, a new experience for fans of the films.
Rotten Tomatoes would agree with Boyega's take on "The Force Awakens" being the best out of the films in the sequel trilogy — it has a 93% from critics, the highest in the sequel trilogy, an 85% from fans, the second highest in the trilogy, and the smallest gap between the critical reaction and the fan reaction.
Director J.J. Abrams described his approach to welcoming back previous fans and telling a new story for a new generation to Wired: "We wanted to tell a story that had its own self-contained beginning, middle, and end but at the same time, like A New Hope, implied a history that preceded it and also hinted at a future to follow." John Boyega was a welcome part of that new story and signaled a hopeful changing of the guard for "Star Wars" characters.
The Last Jedi is his worst
Now the side-eye. The second installment of the sequel trilogy brought in a new director and with him, a new direction. That new direction proved to be divisive among fans, with the film's supporters embracing the idea of shedding all "Star Wars" tropes along with its Skywalker royal family and its detractors criticizing its treatment of the Luke Skywalker character and the way Rian Johnson closed off many of the storylines that J.J. Abrams had set up in "The Force Awakens."
On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Last Jedi" is the most divided entry in the "Star Wars" franchise, with critics giving it their second-highest score out of the films in the sequel trilogy, 91%, and fans agreeing hands-down with the actor, giving it the lowest score of any theatrical release: a dismal 42%. The next lowest audience score belongs to "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," and it's a full 14 points higher, at 56%.
The "Star Wars" franchise is one of the most beloved in the history of cinema, but that doesn't mean that it is continuously firing on all cylinders. With a passionate fan base and filmmakers taking artistic and risky approaches, we're bound to get some divisive installments. The side-eye from one of the sequel trilogy's biggest stars tells us that fans aren't the only ones divided on the direction of the films.