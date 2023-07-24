Star Wars: John Boyega Ranks The Disney Trilogy Movies From Best To Worst

John Boyega has been involved with some pretty big projects in his career, like "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and "The Woman King." But he became a household name when he landed the part of Finn in "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" as part of the new franchise trinity that included Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley. In a recent interview with First We Feast, the actor was asked to list his "Star Wars" appearances from best to worst.

The video on Twitter shows him jumping on board with the question, replying, "Hell yeah, I'll do it. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' is most definitely the best. Second, for me, comes 'Star Wars 9.' And then the worst, in the most respectful sense, is 'Episode 8.' But they're all lovely."

The order wouldn't surprise many "Star Wars" fans since "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" may be the most divisive film in the franchise to date. The most telling part of the segment is that when he utters the last statement that all the films are lovely, he delivers a playful side-eye, giving us the impression that he may disagree with his diplomatic characterization of the films. It seems that "The Last Jedi" may be divisive not only to fans but to the stars as well.