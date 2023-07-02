Harrison Ford Plays Ordinary People In Extraordinary Circumstances, Not Heroes

Harrison Ford is best known for taking on larger-than-life roles in cinema's most successful franchises like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones." As the daring archeologist prepares for his great return in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the esteemed actor fondly looks back on his most memorable roles. Although, he doesn't view these characters as heroes and instead sees them as normal citizens who rise to the occasion in the face of danger.

Indiana Jones often finds himself thrust into wild events throughout his archeological adventures that force him to step up as a grounded leader. With Entertainment Weekly, Ford reveals his approach to Indy that allows him to remain relatable to the audience, "I don't use the word hero at all, because I think it starts us off in the wrong direction," he revealed. "For years and years and years, I've been saying I want to play an ordinary person [in] extraordinary circumstances, who happens to behave well for the benefit of others." This admirable trait frequently saves his companions from harm like Ke Huy Quan's unforgettable role as Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Director James Mangold, first to take up the mantle since legendary director Steven Speilberg, told EW, "For Harrison, it's much more like working with a leading man who thinks of himself as a character actor. What I mean by that is, he wants to get under his character's skin and expose as many of his frailties or liabilities or neuroses as much as his capabilities."