Whatever Happened To Rene Russo?

Rene Russo has been an iconic actor for decades. Her career started with a short run on the TV show "Sable," but since then Russo has exclusively focused her efforts on the big screen. She's had notable roles in movies like "Get Shorty" and the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, but her image today is much different than it was back in the '90s.

Today Russo's image is anything but unified. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will recognize her as Thor's mother Frigga, while others may know Russo for movies like "Nightcrawler" and "Velvet Buzzsaw." In the '90s Russo took on a lot of very similar roles, but today every new project brings her the chance to portray an entirely unique character and show off her remarkable range.

Still, there are some moviegoers who might be wondering what happened to Russo. After becoming an icon, she seemingly vanished in the late 2000s. While some fans might have seen her absence from the big screen as a tragedy, for Russo it was no big loss. She found different passions to keep her occupied and when she finally decided to come back to the movie business, she was in a position to pick roles that genuinely excited her as an actor. Less of a rise and fall, the story of what happened to Rene Russo is really about how an actor transformed her career and built the life that she truly wanted for herself.